Kingery is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kingery started the past seven games, going 8-for-30 (.267) with a pair of homers and 11 RBI. He did strike out eight times in that span though, and with his hitting streak coming to an end Monday, he'll head to the bench for a night off. Maikel Franco will man the hot corner in his place Tuesday.