Kingery was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday.

Kingery suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Rockies. With Jean Segura placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain of his own, Phil Gosselin is left as the only shortstop on the roster. Kingery underwent an MRI to determine the severity of his injury Saturday, the results of which have not yet been released.

