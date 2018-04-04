Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hits bench Wednesday
Kingery is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Kingery had started the Phillies' previous three games -- twice at third base, once at shortstop -- and should be in store for a pseudo-everyday role at multiple positions this season without having a permanent home, a la Houston's Marwin Gonzalez. Though he'll be held out Wednesday as the Phillies clear room in the lineup for Maikel Franco, Kingery has lived up to his top-prospect billing thus far with four hits through his first 13 at-bats in the majors.
