Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hits clutch triple Saturday
Kingery went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.
The rookie flashed his speed on the basepaths with a clutch eighth-inning triple to score Nick Williams and knot the game at six. It marked the first triple of Kingery's major-league career. Kingery has yet to find a groove at the dish as he's slashing just .219/.268/.344, but a player with his contact skills should be able to settle into a rhythm with regular at-bats.
