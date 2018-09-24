Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hits eighth homer
Kingery went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Braves.
The homer, Kingery's eighth of the season, provided all of the Phillies' scoring in their 2-1 defeat. That's nowhere near as many home runs as the Phillies would have hoped for when they signed him to an extension prior to his MLB debut this offseason, as he hit 26 last year with Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Kingery has looked out of his depth all season, posting a .227/.269/.340 slash line with eight homers and 10 steals.
