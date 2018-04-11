Kingery went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's win over Cincinnati.

Kingery shook off an ugly at-bat in the seventh, touching up Tanner Rainey in the eighth to effectively seal the win for Philadelphia. It was his second career home run and second in as many days. He was playing third base and batting sixth in this one -- his third start at the hot corner. The 23-year-old has also appeared at shortstop (4 games), second base, left field and right field.