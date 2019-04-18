Kingery went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 3-2 victory against the Mets on Wednesday.

It was the second straight game with a home run for the 24-year-old, who is also hitting .480 this year. He has nine hits, including four doubles and two homers, since April 13. With the Phillies headed to Coors Field next, the odds are in Kingery's favor for continuing this hot streak into the weekend. Overall, he is slashing .480/.536/.880 with two homers, six RBI, five runs and a stolen base in 12 games this season.