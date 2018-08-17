Kingery went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

The homer, Kingery's sixth of the season, was a second-inning solo shot off Steven Matz. It came as part of an eventful day for the 24-year-old, who got to try his hand at pitching in Phillies' blowout loss in the day's first game, tossing 1.1 innings and allowing two runs on four hits.