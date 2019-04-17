Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hitting second Wednesday
Kingery will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
With an 11-for-17 showing at the plate over his last seven games, Kingery has been making the case for more playing time. At least in the short term, Kingery should see his opportunities increase after Jean Segura exited Tuesday's 14-3 win with a mild left hamstring strain. Segura is out of the lineup for the series finale and is expected to miss around 3-to-4 days, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, which likely paves the way for Kingery to pick up additional starts beyond Wednesday. The Phillies will head to the hitter-friendly Coors Field for a four-game series with the Rockies beginning Thursday, so Kingery makes for an appealing speculative pickup in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Lights up Mets•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Gets start in series finale•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Still waiting for first start•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not hitting well in spring•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Vying for starting third base gig•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hits eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...