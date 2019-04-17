Kingery will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

With an 11-for-17 showing at the plate over his last seven games, Kingery has been making the case for more playing time. At least in the short term, Kingery should see his opportunities increase after Jean Segura exited Tuesday's 14-3 win with a mild left hamstring strain. Segura is out of the lineup for the series finale and is expected to miss around 3-to-4 days, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, which likely paves the way for Kingery to pick up additional starts beyond Wednesday. The Phillies will head to the hitter-friendly Coors Field for a four-game series with the Rockies beginning Thursday, so Kingery makes for an appealing speculative pickup in deeper leagues.