Kingery is starting in right field and batting third Thursday against the Marlins.

This marks the first time Kingery has played right field and the first time he has hit higher than sixth in the lineup this season. After this game, he will have logged time at third base, shortstop, left field and right field, so it seems like he is trending toward having some elite positional eligibility, although given how much he moves around, it may take awhile for him to qualify everywhere. He is hitting .286 in 14 plate appearances and is still looking for his first big-league home run and stolen base.