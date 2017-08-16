Phillies' Scott Kingery: Holding his own since promotion to Triple-A
Kingery, 23, is hitting .298/.328/.464 with six home runs, 16 RBI and eight steals in 43 games since being promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
On the downside, Kingery has fanned 41 times over that span, while drawing just seven walks. Still, Kingery has skyrocketed up the prospect rankings this season due to his surprising combination of power and speed at the keystone position. He is not expected to be called up in September, though will enter 2018 with a shot at making the big league squad.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not expecting promotion•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Getting some work at third base•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Will play in Futures Game•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Staying in minors•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Promotion to Triple-A not imminent•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...