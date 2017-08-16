Kingery, 23, is hitting .298/.328/.464 with six home runs, 16 RBI and eight steals in 43 games since being promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

On the downside, Kingery has fanned 41 times over that span, while drawing just seven walks. Still, Kingery has skyrocketed up the prospect rankings this season due to his surprising combination of power and speed at the keystone position. He is not expected to be called up in September, though will enter 2018 with a shot at making the big league squad.