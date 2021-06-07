Kingery (concussion) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 1 and has played in five games for the affiliate, going 4-for-19 with 10 strikeouts.

Kingery has moved past the concussion and has likely regained full conditioning at this point after missing about two weeks with the head injury, but Philadelphia presumably isn't in any rush to activate him. The Phillies are seemingly satisfied with how Brad Miller and Ronald Torreyes have performed as their primary utility infielders, so there might not be room for Kingery on the 26-man active roster once he's formally reinstated.