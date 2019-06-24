Kingery will bat leadoff for the first time this season Monday against the Mets.

Kingery has mostly hit sixth or seventh this season, though he's spent some time in the third spot in recent games. His numbers certainly suggest he deserves a chance at the top of the order, as he's hit an excellent .326/.370/.625 through 25 games. That slugging percentage is higher than his OPS (.605) from his rookie campaign last season. If he's able to stick in the role, the extra at-bats and the chance to hit in front of Jean Segura, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins would provide at least a small boost to his fantasy value.