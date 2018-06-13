Phillies' Scott Kingery: Knocks in four
Kingery went 1-for-2 with a walk, a homer and four RBI in Tuesday's win against the Rockies.
Kingery opened the scoring with a two-out, three-run shot off Jon Gray in the bottom of the first. The homer was just his third of the year. He grew the lead to four with a sacrifice fly in the third. It was an encouraging performance for the rookie, whose season line sits at a meager .215/.274/.335. Even for a middle infielder, that's not enough to be relevant in most formats, though Kingery is still young and has time to live up to the promise he showed this spring.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Drives in two runs•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hits clutch triple Saturday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Still out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Sits out Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...