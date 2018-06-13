Kingery went 1-for-2 with a walk, a homer and four RBI in Tuesday's win against the Rockies.

Kingery opened the scoring with a two-out, three-run shot off Jon Gray in the bottom of the first. The homer was just his third of the year. He grew the lead to four with a sacrifice fly in the third. It was an encouraging performance for the rookie, whose season line sits at a meager .215/.274/.335. Even for a middle infielder, that's not enough to be relevant in most formats, though Kingery is still young and has time to live up to the promise he showed this spring.