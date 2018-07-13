Kingery went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Thursday.

The 24-year-old rookie infielder is still trying to get things going at the MLB level. He has just four home runs this season with a .233/.280/.338 slash line in 305 at-bats. Kingery has also fanned 80 times, including 12 times in 45 July at-bats.