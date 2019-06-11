Phillies' Scott Kingery: Launches two homers in wild loss
Kingery went 3-for-5 with a triple, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Monday's 13-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The two teams combined for an MLB-record 13 homers, and Kingery certainly did his part. The 25-year-old now has six home runs on the year, but four of them have come in the last 12 games to go along with a .304/.333/.674 slash line over that stretch.
