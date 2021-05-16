Kingery left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to dizziness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kingery went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays, but he was replaced in right field in the bottom of the sixth inning. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact Kingery's availability for Tuesday's series opener against Miami.
