Phillies' Scott Kingery: Lights up Mets
Kingery went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 14-3 rout of the Mets.
Getting the nod at third base before shifting to shortstop in the wake of an injury to Jean Segura (hamstring), Kingery roped multiple hits -- including his first homer of the year -- in his third straight start, pushing his slash line to an eye-popping .524/.583/.857, albeit in only 24 plate appearances. Segura's removal seemed precautionary with the Phillies winning 10-0 at the time, but if he ends up missing any further action, look for Kingery to take over starting duties at short.
