General manager Matt Klentak hinted Thursday that Kingery will likely fill more a utility role for the Phillies following the promotion of top prospect Alec Bohm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "If we're going to call up a player like Alec, we want him to play every day," Klentak said. "I think what you're going to see [in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Orioles] is pretty indicative of what the next week or so will be like. Alec will play quite a bit at third. [Jean] Segura will move over and play some second. Kingery now will help us in a variety of different spots, but notably, he may need to take down some reps in center field."

Kingery bounced around between several different positions in 2019 but still ended up handling a quasi-regular role, batting .258 with 19 home runs and 15 stolen bases across 500 plate appearances. The Phillies committed to Kingery as their everyday second baseman once he was able to recover from a positive COVID-19 test that delayed his arrival to summer camp, but the 26-year-old has been a major disappointment thus far, slashing .100/.163/.100 with no extra-base hits and no stolen bases in 11 games. After getting called up Thursday, Bohm entered the lineup at third base, resulting in Segura shifting over to the keystone while Kingery retreated to the bench. Based on Klentak's comments, that infield configuration may prove to be the status quo for the Phillies, though Kingery could still have a path to at-bats in center field. With Adam Haseley (wrist) landing on the injured list Thursday, Kingery's only competition for work in center looks to be Roman Quinn, who boasts excellent speed but is a below-average hitter so far during his big-league career (.244/.317/.393 slash line, 90 wRC+).