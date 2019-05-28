Phillies' Scott Kingery: Likely in line for everyday role
Kingery is expected to take over as the Phillies' primary center fielder after Major League Baseball placed Odubel Herrera on administrative leave Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Herrera will be inactive for at least the next seven days while league officials investigate the circumstances surrounding his arrest Monday in Atlantic City, N.J. on a domestic-violence charge. Prior to Herrera's arrest, Kingery had already seen a surge in playing time, making starts in six of the last eight games at three different positions. He'll now be locked into regular duties at one defensive spot until further notice while Herrera is away from the team indefinitely.
