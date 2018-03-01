Phillies' Scott Kingery: Likely ticketed for Triple-A to open season
Kingery will likely begin the 2018 season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kingery is seen as the Phillies' second baseman of the future, but part of that means he'll likely open the season in the minors in order for the Phillies to secure an extra year of team control. Even when the highly-touted prospect is inevitably promoted, he isn't guaranteed to take over at second base with incumbent Cesar Hernandez ahead of him on the depth chart. As a result, the Phillies are giving him reps at third base, shortstop and center field during camp in an attempt to increase his versatility and afford him more routes to major-league playing time.
