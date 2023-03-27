The Phillies reassigned Kingery to minor-league camp Monday.
After being outrighted off the Phillies' 40-man roster last June and finishing with a modest .718 OPS in 95 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Kingery surprisingly re-emerged as a serious contender for an Opening Day bench role for Philadelphia this spring. Over 53 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play, Kingery slashed .340/.415/.447 with a home run and two stolen bases while showing glimpses of the player Philadelphia hoped he would become after signing him to a six-year, $24 million contract in March 2018. Kingery is entering the final season of that deal and could end up resurfacing with the big club at some point in 2023, but because he's not on the 40-man roster, he'll first have to continue his hot hitting ways at Lehigh Valley before mounting momentum for a call-up.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Making push for bench spot•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Contract selected by Philadelphia•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Debuts at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Invited to major-league camp•