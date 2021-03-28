The Phillies optioned Kingery to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Coming off a disastrous 2020 campaign in which he posted a lowly .159/.228/.283 slash line across 124 plate appearances, Kingery was forced to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster during camp. He didn't fare much better this spring, contributing a .525 OPS while striking out in 19 of his 44 at-bats in Grapefruit League play before the Phillies demoted him. The Phillies would ideally like to see Kingery regain some confidence at the plate at Triple-A before the team gives him another look with the big club.
