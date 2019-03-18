Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not hitting well in spring
Kingery has hit just .214/.250/.357 in 14 spring games.
Kingery's numbers are far from the excellent .411/.441/.786 line he posted last spring, a performance which earned him an extension before he ever stepped foot on a big-league field. His slash line isn't very different from the .226/.267/.338 mark he posted as a rookie, which doesn't make a great case for him earning an expanded role this year.
