Kingery has hit just .214/.250/.357 in 14 spring games.

Kingery's numbers are far from the excellent .411/.441/.786 line he posted last spring, a performance which earned him an extension before he ever stepped foot on a big-league field. His slash line isn't very different from the .226/.267/.338 mark he posted as a rookie, which doesn't make a great case for him earning an expanded role this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...