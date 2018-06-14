Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kingery is out of the lineup versus the Rockies on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Kingery will head to the bench following 17 straight starts in favor of Jesmuel Valentin during the series finale. Over that span, Kingery is hitting just .210 with a .598 OPS.
