Phillies manager Joe Giradi said Kingery will battle for playing time at multiple positions in spring training, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In a related note, Girardi said that Jean Segura would enter the spring as Philadelphia's primary second baseman, implying that Kingery won't be a challenger for regular playing time at the keystone. Kingery's prior experience at third base and shortstop as well as all three outfield spots affords him multiple avenues to find work, but the Phillies' unwillingness to reserve one position for him suggests that he won't be earmarked for an everyday role. The lack of commitment comes as no surprise, given that Kingery was one of the majors' least-productive hitters in 2020 with a .159/.228/.283 slash line (37 wRC+) across his 124 plate appearances.