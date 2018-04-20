Kingery will take a seat Friday against the Pirates.

Kingery had started nine of the last ten games for the Phillies. The team continues to rotate their starters heavily, but they've managed to work the rookie into 14 of their first 19 lineups, starting him at five different positions. He's currently on pace to start 119 games. The 23-year-old is hitting .246/.319/.459 with two homers and three steals through his first 69 plate appearances.