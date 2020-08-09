Kingery is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves.
Kingery is 0-for-7 with five strikeouts over the past three games and will head to the bench for Sunday's matinee, but he'll likely be starting Game 2. Neil Walker will start at the keystone for the Phillies.
