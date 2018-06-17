Kingery is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Kingery has started all but one game at shortstop this month for the Phillies, but will give way to J.P Crawford for the series finale, allowing Maikel Franco to get back into the lineup at third base. The 24-year-old Kingery won't overwhelm anyone with his power, but after posting just a .581 OPS in the month of June, it was likely time for a day off to hit the reset button.