Kingery will get a day off Tuesday against the Orioles.

Kingery has started most games at shortstop since J.P. Crawford went down with a forearm injury in late April. He continues to struggle at the plate, however, hitting just .218/.271/.336 on the season, and has just one multi-hit game since April 15. Pedro Florimon will get the start at short Tuesday.

