Kingery will start at second base and will bat eighth Monday against the Nationals.

A surge in injuries to other position players has reopened playing time for Kingery, who will pick up his fifth start in as many games. Kingery, who missed time earlier this month with a back injury of his own, has thus far been able to capitalize on the increased opportunities. He's gone 1-for-12 with a pair of walks over his prior four starts, dropping his season-long slash line to .141/.218/.239. His .457 OPS is the lowest among all MLB players with at least 100 plate appearances this season.