Kingery is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kingery will head to the bench after drawing back-to-back starts, including a strong showing in Saturday's contest in which he went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. The 23-year-old should continue to find semi-regular playing time due to his impressive positional versatility.

