Kingery is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After a solid start to the season, Kingery has been slipping lately, with just two hits and 12 strikeouts in his last 24 at-bats. His line currently stands at .216/.280/.392, not terrible for a rookie middle infielder, but below expectations, particularly in the batting-average department. His 30.5 percent strikeout rate is a big concern. He'll get at least one day off but there's no indication yet that he's at risk for a demotion to a bench role or the minor leagues.