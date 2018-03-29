Phillies' Scott Kingery: Out of Opening Day lineup
Kingery is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Braves.
This is not a huge surprise, as it makes sense for the Phillies to lean on their veterans early on and force Kingery to earn regular playing time. Cesar Hernandez is starting at second base and leading off while Maikel Franco starts at third base and hits seventh. Kingery can still impact the game with his speed and defense off the bench, so don't be surprised if he makes an appearance on Opening Day against the Braves.
