Kingery is not listed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Although he doesn't have a permanent spot in the field, Kingery frequently finds a spot somewhere in the starting nine. Saturday marks his second game out of the starting lineup in three tilts, with Asdrubal Cabrera starting at shortstop and Maikel Franco at third. Battling a rough 0-for-15 stretch at the plate, he could have a shot to bust out of it Sunday in the series finale.