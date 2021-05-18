Kingery was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday.
Kingery left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with dizziness, the cause of which is now clear. He'll be eligible to return Monday, though it's uncertain whether he'll be on the active roster once he's ready to play again. The Phillies wanted him to spend the early portion of the season working on his swing while getting regular at-bats in the minors but have been forced to turn to him as a big-league bench option due to injuries.
