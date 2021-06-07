Kingery (concussion) cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted off the Phillies' 40-man roster, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery has fallen far from the heights which saw him sign an extension prior to even making his big-league debut back in 2018. He's been an above-average hitter in just one of his four big-league seasons, and he barely fit into that category in that year (2019), posting a 101 wRC+. Over the last two seasons, he's hit a miserable .144/.204/.250 in 143 plate appearances. Given those numbers, it's no surprise that no other team wanted to take on his guaranteed money in hopes that they could fix him. He'll remain with Triple-A Lehigh Valley for now but needs plenty of work at that level before earning his next major-league opportunity.