Kingery is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery will take a seat after going 6-for-20 with three doubles, three runs and an RBI while starting each of the past five games. While he doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role at any position, Kingery's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots could keep helping him earn steady at-bats as a super-utility man.