Kingery went 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBI, two walks and a run scored Friday against the Marlins.

Kingery struck early Friday evening, plating three runs in the top of the first inning on a triple to right field. Despite an impressive effort by the Phillies' offense, they'd fall 19-11. Kingery has put together a .269/.332/.488 slash line with 14 home runs, 40 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 94 contests in 2019.