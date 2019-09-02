Kingery went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run Sunday in the Phillies' 5-2 win over the Mets.

Kingery broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with the bases-clearing double, helping the Phillies avoid a series sweep. The two-hit night was his third in four games, giving Kingery some momentum heading into Monday's series opener in Cincinnati. With Jean Segura (personal) away from the team, Kingery will man shortstop Monday for the second straight game and will bat sixth.