Kingery has dealt with back tightness and a left shoulder issue so far this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The injuries perhaps partially explain why Kingery has started the year hitting just .100/.163/.100 through 11 games. They could potentially be traced to his battle with COVID-19 or to the fact that he didn't have time to properly prepare for the season after the virus wiped out some of his summer camp. He isn't expected to head to the injured list, though he is expected to head to a bench role, as Alec Bohm's arrival will push Jean Segura from third base to second.