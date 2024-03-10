Kingery (illness) went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout while seeing action at shortstop and second base in Grapefruit League games Friday and Saturday.

Kingery hadn't played in any spring games for about a week due to an illness before returning to action Friday. Though he's seemingly healthy again, Kingery is likely to be reassigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before camp comes to a close.