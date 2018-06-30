Kingery went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals.

The rookie has started to put things together, hitting .327 (17-for-52) over his last 15 games, although the homer was Kingery's first since June 12 and only his fourth of the year. His .234/.284/.348 slash line on the season remains below expectations, but at least his numbers have begun trending up.