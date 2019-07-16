Kingery went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 16-2 loss against the Dodgers on Monday.

Believe it or not, Kingery put the Phillies ahead 1-0, but then the Dodgers scored the next 14 runs. Kingery had a good night, though, recording his first multi-hit game since June 27. He is batting .284 with 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 32 runs and six steals in 218 at-bats this season.