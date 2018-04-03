Phillies' Scott Kingery: Receives third straight start
Kingery is starting for the third game in a row, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
After sitting on Opening Day, Kingery has now been in the lineup for three straight games, twice at third base and once at shortstop. The Phillies figure to rotate through Kingery, Cesar Hernandez, J.P. Crawford and Maikel Franco at second base, shortstop and third. Through four games (all against righties), Hernandez has started four times, Kingery and Crawford three times each, and Franco just twice. That's good news for Kingery's fantasy owners, who should be able to look forward to seeing him in the starting lineup more often than not.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Starting at shortstop•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Set for major-league debut•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Out of Opening Day lineup•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Signs extension, makes Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Getting reps at multiple spots•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Sees time in center field•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...