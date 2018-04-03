Kingery is starting for the third game in a row, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

After sitting on Opening Day, Kingery has now been in the lineup for three straight games, twice at third base and once at shortstop. The Phillies figure to rotate through Kingery, Cesar Hernandez, J.P. Crawford and Maikel Franco at second base, shortstop and third. Through four games (all against righties), Hernandez has started four times, Kingery and Crawford three times each, and Franco just twice. That's good news for Kingery's fantasy owners, who should be able to look forward to seeing him in the starting lineup more often than not.