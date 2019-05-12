Phillies' Scott Kingery: Rehab stint starting Monday
Kingery (hamstring) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Lakewood on Monday and is expected to play seven innings, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies will roll Kingery out at shortstop Monday night, though they also want him to see reps at second and third base, and he could also man center field while in the minors. It remains unclear as to when he may be activated from the injured list.
