Phillies' Scott Kingery: Rejoins Phillies Sunday
Kingery (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and will start in center field and bat seventh against the Rockies.
Kingery had a three-game minor-league rehab stint, clearing the way for his return to the majors after spending almost a month on the IL with the hamstring strain. The 25-year-old is making his first career start in center field, and will look to pick up where he left off at the plate after slashing .406/.457/.719 through 14 games.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Rehab stint starting Monday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Could start rehab Monday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Resumes running•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Could return in two weeks•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Dealing with mild strain•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Heads to injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...