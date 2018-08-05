Kingery is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery will be held out of the lineup for the second consecutive day as Astdubel Cabrera gets another start at shortstop for the Phillies. The rookie infielder is 0-for-15 over his last six games and is slashing .216/.243/.284 with only five extra-bases hits in 102 at-bats since the start of July.