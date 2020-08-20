Kingery is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

Roman Quinn will get the nod in center field, snapping a streak of four consecutive starts for Kingery. With Adam Haseley (wrist) on the injured list, Kingery looks like he still might be in line to receive the majority of the work in center field, though his poor form at the plate this season probably gives him a short leash. Kingery has posted a .279 OPS through 55 plate appearances on the campaign.