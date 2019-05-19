Kingery (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and will start in center field and bat seventh against the Rockies.

Kingery had a three-game minor-league rehab stint, clearing the way for his return to the majors after spending almost a month on the IL with the hamstring strain. The 25-year-old is making his first career start in center field, and will look to pick up where he left off at the plate after slashing .406/.457/.719 through 14 games.